South African Billionaire and CAF President Patrice Motsepe Reaches $4.2 Billion Net Worth





South African billionaire and CAF President, Patrice Motsepe has reached a net worth of $4.2 billion.





He is Africa’s first Black dollar billionaire long before Dangote and remains South Africa’s only Black billionaire.



He has major investments in mining, AI, fintech, telecoms, insurance, banking, energy, and infrastructure.





He is also the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, one of Africa’s most successful football clubs.





Through the Motsepe Foundation, he has donated billions of Rand in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship across South Africa and beyond.





He is the brother-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose wife, Tshepo Motsepe, is his sister.