South African civil society  demands answers on late Lungu’s remains in  South Africa



Contact No: 073 195 8075 E-mail: info@progressiveforces.org

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

DATE RECEIVED

2025 JUL 10



Ministry of Home Affairs

909 Arcadia Street

Sunnyside, Pretoria

P.O. Box 676, Pretoria, 0001

Republic of South Africa

10 July 2025

The Honourable Minister of Home Affairs

Republic of South Africa

Urgent Inquiry into the Undeclared Entry and Status of Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu In South Africa

Dear Honourable Minister,

I am writing to urgently request clarification from your office regarding the highly irregular and undocumented presence of the late former President of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on South African soil.

As has now been widely reported across media platforms, Mr. Lungu entered South Africa under highly questionable circumstances, with multiple discrepancies in documentation, identity, and tracking. The gravity of this matter demands immediate and transparent answers.

We bring the following facts and concerns to your attention:

1. According to credible sources, Mr. Lungu entered South Africa on 19 January 2025 using a Zambian diplomatic passport with the passport number of D0013631. He was granted 90 days to remain in the country expiring on 19 April 2025.

2. After that date, there appears to have been no further movement registered under that Zambian passport. However, Mr. Lungu continued to move in and out of South Africa using a pseudo Zimbabwean diplomatic passport, effectively bypassing immigration controls and avoiding accountability for overstaying.

This points to a serious breach of oversight within the Department of Home Affairs, which is constitutionally responsible for maintaining accurate

population and movement records.

In addition to the above:

We are aware that both Mediclinic in Pretoria and another unnamed hospital have confirmed that no patient by the name of Edgar Lungu was ever admitted, suggesting that he received treatment under an alias or undocumented identity.

Who, then, was declared dead by Home Affairs, and under what identity? Is there any official death certificate or population record entry corresponding to Mr. Lungu’s passing?

Why was no deportation, alert, or immigration flag raised after he overstayed his 90-day diplomatic clearance?

Was this identity manipulation not detected by the National Population Register (NPR), biometric controls, or movement tracking systems?

The implications are severe. This is not merely a matter of immigration control; it is a matter of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of diplomatic protocol enforcement.

3. Is there any record in the National Population Register (NPR) of his temporary or permanent residence status, or hospital admittance clearance?

4. Was the Zimbabwean passport he used scanned into the DHA’s Movement Control System, and if so, why was his true identity not flagged?

5. Under the Immigration Act, how are high-profile foreign nationals vetted, especially when their names do not match biometric or facial recognition databases linked to SADC states?

6. Has any inter-agency protocol failure occurred between Home Affairs and DIRCO in handling this case?

We stress that this is not simply a case of immigration oversight; it is a matter of national sovereignty, protocol integrity, and legal compliance. We ask that your department provide a transparent and detailed account of how this incident was permitted to occur.

We await a swift and detailed response.

Yours sincerely,

Bonang Sepoloane

National Strategic Organizer

Progressive Forces of South Africa