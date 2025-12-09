South African court orders stronger action against Xenophobic attacks in health facilities

South African authorities must take more decisive measures to address a wave of xenophobic protests targeting undocumented foreigners, a court ruled on Thursday.

The protests have reportedly sought to block access to clinics and hospitals, preventing undocumented migrants from receiving medical care.

Judges emphasized that such actions not only violate basic human rights but also endanger public health.

The court highlighted the responsibility of the state to ensure that all residents, regardless of nationality, can access essential healthcare services.

Evidence presented in court indicated that several clinics and hospitals had faced repeated disruptions, creating fear among foreign patients.

The ruling calls for law enforcement and local authorities to act swiftly to prevent further xenophobic incidents near healthcare facilities.

Advocates for migrants welcomed the decision, saying it reinforces the principle that healthcare is a universal right and must not be obstructed.

The judgment is expected to pressure provincial and municipal authorities to implement stricter measures against individuals and groups promoting xenophobic intimidation.

Officials have been instructed to monitor hotspots, respond to complaints promptly, and ensure that clinics and hospitals remain safe and accessible to all.

Observers say the court’s ruling could set a precedent for stronger legal protection of migrants in South Africa, particularly in the context of public services.