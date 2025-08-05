SOUTH AFRICAN FARM WORKER SAYS HE WAS FORCED TO FEED WOMEN TO PIGS





BBC-A white South African farm worker accused of killing two black women says he was forced to feed their bodies to pigs, according to lawyers.





Adrian de Wet is one of three men facing murder charges after Maria Makgato, 45, and Lucia Ndlovu, 34, were killed while allegedly looking for food on a farm near Polokwane in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province last year.





Their bodies were then alleged to have been given to pigs in an apparent attempt to dispose of the evidence.



Mr De Wet, 20, turned state witness when the trial started on Monday and says farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier shot and killed the two women.





Ms Makgato and Ms Ndlovu were searching for soon-to-expire dairy products which had been left for pigs when they were killed.





Mr De Wet, a supervisor on the farm, will testify that he was under duress when he was forced to throw their bodies into the pig enclosure, according to both the prosecution and his lawyer.





If the court accepts his testimony, all charges against him will be dropped.





The case has sparked outrage across South Africa, exacerbating racial tensions in the country.