SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT HOPES EDGAR  LUNGU WILL BE BURIED BACK HOME

By CIC



SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT HOPES ECL WILL BE BURIED BACK HOME!





The South African Government says it is hopeful that the ruling by the South African Constitutional court on the late former President Edgar Lungu will signal finality that he will be buried back home.





Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola says the South African Government is hopeful that the family of the late Mr. Lungu and the Government will find consensus on the procession and processes around his burial.





Speaking at a media briefing in South Africa today, Mr. Lamola said this is the message his Government has had for both parties from the start.





The Constitutional Court of South Africa yesterday denied an application by the family of Mr. Lungu to appeal directly to the Constitutional court against a ruling by the Pretoria High Court, which ordered the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Zambia.





Reacting to the ruling, Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa , said Government remains committed to reaching an arrangement with the late President Lungu’s family that balances their wishes with the rights and responsibilities of government.





Mr. Kangwa said government’s position remains unchanged that the late President deserves a dignified funeral befitting the stature of the office he held.





He thanked Zambians for their understanding and urged them to avoid inflammatory remarks during this period of mourning.



CIC PRESS TEAM