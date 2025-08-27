SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT HOPES EDGAR  LUNGU WILL BE BURIED BACK HOME

By CIC
SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT HOPES ECL WILL BE BURIED BACK HOME!
The South African Government says it is hopeful that the ruling by the South African Constitutional court on the late former President Edgar Lungu will signal finality that he will be buried back home.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola says the South African Government is hopeful that the family of the late Mr. Lungu and the Government will find consensus on the procession and processes around his burial.
Speaking at a media briefing in South Africa today, Mr. Lamola said this is the message his Government has had for both parties from the start.
The Constitutional Court of South Africa yesterday denied an application by the family of Mr. Lungu to appeal directly to the Constitutional court against a ruling by the Pretoria High Court, which ordered the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Zambia.
Reacting to the ruling, Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa , said Government remains committed to reaching an arrangement with the late President Lungu’s family that balances their wishes with the rights and responsibilities of government.
Mr. Kangwa said government’s position remains unchanged that the late President deserves a dignified funeral befitting the stature of the office he held.
He thanked Zambians for their understanding and urged them to avoid inflammatory remarks during this period of mourning.
CIC PRESS TEAM
They have politely chased away the bereavement entourage from their country. It’s as simple as Zambia, grow up, go back home and deal with your domestic issues.
PF was a curse on Zambia during Lungu’s tenure. They never meant well for the country but only themselves. Only the beneficiaries are the ones bringing confusion. The message is very clear please do not take your confusion to South Africa, they don’t want you there. You’re such an embarrassment to the country. The South Africans don’t want to Lungu to be buried in their country, this is the message they’re telling you.
Given the thuggery behaviour of the individuals’ that seemingly captured the presidency during that dreaded 10 years, or to be specific, seven years of PF( PRESIDENCY FRAGMENTATION) IT is imperative that a government to government understanding is reached at the earliest opportunity!
Allowing this saga to continue is a sure way of shifting the Zambian respected position as the most peaceful nation since the dropping of the colonial shuckles towards a Congo/Zaire scenario.
A strong position must be made to bring order to the fore.
Inspect the body through the intervention of the south African Government and verify the authenticity of a former president, otherwise it is a haux orchestrated by a group of a delinquent group of selfish individuals trying to outsmart government’s weakness in lacunas in law.
Get the thugs to their place in jail for diverting government’s focus on the living masses ravaged by poverty introduced by the same people hold the strings to this puzzle which is really not a puzzle at all.
DNA, BODY VIEW AND CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO THIS MESS WILL BE A SURE WAY OF CLOSING THIS DISTIRBING SCENARIO WHICH IS FOREIGN IN EVERY ASPECT OF AFRICAN CULTURE AND DIGNITY.
No doubt this an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records, by no means. What I don’t know is what Category it can be classified under!