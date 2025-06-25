South African Jazz legend Feya Faku passes away at 63.🕊

The South African music community is mourning the loss of Fezile “Feya” Faku, the celebrated trumpeter and flugelhornist, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2025, at the age of 63.

Faku was on tour in Basel, Switzerland when he died, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in jazz.

Born on June 6, 1962, in New Brighton, Gqeberha, Faku rose to prominence with his distinctive fusion of jazz and African rhythms, captivating audiences worldwide.

His informal training under local musicians shaped his unique sound, earning him collaborations with icons like Abdullah Ibrahim and Bheki Mseleku.

Faku’s soulful performances and innovative compositions made him a cornerstone of South African jazz.

Tributes have flooded in, with fans and fellow musicians remembering him as a “gentle giant” whose music transcended borders.

.Faku’s family and associates confirmed his passing, expressing gratitude for his profound impact. His contributions will continue to inspire generations of jazz enthusiasts.