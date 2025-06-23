South African law is on the Lungu’s Family side – Sishuwa Sishuwa

Sishuwa Sishuwa writes:

I understand his desperation to change the narrative but Hichilema should have told the public what the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said in the meeting. The truth is that the issue of Edgar Lungu’s funeral is not diplomatic; it is a family matter on which the family has the final say.

The law in South Africa is on the family’s side and the country’s leaders respect the law, in addition to the fact that it is a society where institutions work independently. There is little that Zambia or South Africa can do.

It is a pity because many including myself praised Hichilema when he finally showed rare leadership on this issue last week but it did not take long before he deviated from the agreements and the guarantees that the two parties had given each other for the betterment of Zambia.

The hard reality and uncomfortable truth is that Edgar Lungu is being buried in a foreign country because of Hichilema’s tragic failure of leadership that I demonstrated in this SABC interview.