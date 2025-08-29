South African leaders pay tribute to journalist Tshidi Madia



South Africa is mourning the passing of esteemed political journalist Tshidi Madia, who died on Wednesday at the age of 42 following a brief illness.





Madia, the Associate Editor for Politics at Eyewitness News (EWN), was widely respected for her incisive reporting and commitment to holding leaders accountable. She also hosted the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia, offering insightful interviews with key political figures.





President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile joined many South Africans in paying tribute.





Ramaphosa praised Madia’s dedication to the country, while Mashatile described her as the “darling of the media,” highlighting her professional rigor and human touch.





The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) called her passing a “profound loss to the media fraternity,” noting her influence as a fearless reporter and mentor to many in the journalism community.





Madia leaves behind a legacy of fearless reporting and an enduring impact on South African media.