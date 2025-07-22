SOUTH AFRICAN NGO PROGRESSIVE FORCES DROPS A PETITION AT ZAMBIAN EMBASSY IN SOUTH AFRICA CALLING ON WHY LATE EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU SHOULD BE BURIED IN ZAMBIA NOT IN THEIR COUNTRY.





21 July 2025





To whom it may concern



Burial of late President Edgar Lungu



Why We Are Advocating as Progressive Forces



There is a troubling trend among African leaders who loot their nations’ resources while in power and subsequently transfer their stolen wealth to foreign countries. Many hide their ill-gotten gains in the USA, Europe, and more recently, the UAE. We are coming to realize that South Africa has become a haven for these looters on the continent.

In the last national elections, we witnessed Zambian youth turning out in large numbers to vote for change. They didn’t just cast their ballots; they stood by the voting stations and followed their votes to the counting centers, as they were frustrated and eager for a change from the previous regime.

We learned about the passing of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu through social media. We anticipated that his remains would be returned to Zambia for the people to mourn him.

However, on June 18, as SANDF and various media outlets were deployed for the send-off, we were surprised by breaking news from Newsroom Africa reporting that his family chose to bury him in South Africa instead.

This prompted us to engage with fellow SADC residents on social media and hold discussions to understand the situation better.

However, as is often the case in Africa, we encountered a mix of unfounded stories regarding the misuse of leaders’ body parts for power, rather than concrete explanations.

This behavior was perplexing to us as a movement. We

began researching and read various articles. A credible source informed us about the circumstances surrounding the former president’s arrival.





He entered South Africa on January 19, 2025, using a Zambian diplomatic passport (document number: D0013831), which granted him a 90-day stay until April 19, 2025. It is noteworthy that upon his arrival, he was picked up from the Departure Terminal in a high-end blue Audi Q7, the registration of which is understood to belong to a Zambian businessman in South Africa.

Contradicting claims that he was picked up by a taxi. Why would a traveler be collected from the Departure Terminal instead of the Arrival Terminal? From the media, we learned that the former president was granted immunity from various cases opened by the current government, although legal issues may still pertain to his immediate family members. Our intention is not to attack the Lungu family; rather, we urge them to clear their names and return to Zambia. We firmly believe that there is no justification for Mr. Lungu to be buried in a foreign country when he served the Zambian people. The Zambians deserve the opportunity to mourn their leader.





As South Africans, we have yet to adequately address land issues stemming from colonization and apartheid. We claim land based on ancestral lineage, and graves are a significant instrument in these claims.

What implications might arise in the future if the Lungu family were to use their grandfather’s grave to assert land claims in South Africa? We share a deep-rooted history with Zambia from the Struggle era. It is one of the few countries that supported our exiles, and we cannot remain silent when the future of the Zambian people is jeopardized by a handful of elites.



We encourage Edgar Lungu’s family to return to Zambia and lay his remains to rest among his people, providing the answers Zambians deserve. We urge the Zambian government to repatriate the former president’s remains. Mr. Lungu does not belong solely to the Lungu family; he belongs to all Zambians.





