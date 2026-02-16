SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE SEEKS EDGAR LUNGU BODY FOR DNA TESTING AMID LEGAL STANDOFF!

SA POLICE SEEKS LUNGU BODY FOR DNA TESTING AMID LEGAL STANDOFF!



Johannesburg, South Africa – Legal tensions have escalated following moves by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure custody of the body of Zambia’s late former President, Edgar Lungu, reportedly for further forensic processes including DNA-related procedures.





In a formal letter dated 11 February 2026, Mashele Attorneys Inc, representing members of the Lungu family, confirmed compliance with five subpoenas issued in connection with a criminal investigation into alleged poisoning. The law firm stated that requested statements from its clients had been delivered in accordance with criminal proceedings.





However, the central dispute now revolves around a subpoena reportedly issued to Two Mountains Funeral Services directing that the body be released into SAPS custody.





Court Orders Cited



The Lungu family’s attorneys argue that two existing High Court orders expressly direct that custody of the body remain with the funeral service provider pending finalisation of legal proceedings. They further note that leave to appeal has been granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal, meaning the matter remains legally active and the current court orders remain binding.





According to the letter, any removal of the body without a judicial variation or further court order would be inconsistent with standing legal directives.





Allegations Denied



The attorneys also reiterate that the allegations forming the basis of the criminal investigation are denied by their clients. They maintain that the claims are unsupported by credible evidence and that their clients continue to cooperate within the framework of the law.





Cross-Border Sensitivities



The matter has drawn attention in both South Africa and Zambia, given the political stature of the late former president and the cross-border legal implications.