South Africans Rave Over Tyla After Historic Billboard Record Break

Mzansi Celebrates as Tyla Breaks Miriam Makeba’s Billboard Record

South Africans are raving over Tyla after the singer broke a 56-year-old US Billboard Hot 100 record previously held by the late Miriam Makeba.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the 23-year-old singer and signals a new chapter for South African artists on the global music stage.

‘Chanel’ Debuts on Billboard Hot 100

Tyla’s latest single, Chanel, debuted at number 94 on the final Billboard Hot 100 chart of 2025, securing her third solo appearance on the prestigious US chart.

The new entry extends her growing presence on one of the world’s most influential music rankings and cements her status as South Africa’s most chart-successful solo artist in the United States.

Record Surpasses Makeba’s 1967 Benchmark

With her third Hot 100 entry, Tyla has now surpassed a record set by Miriam Makeba in 1967, when Pata Pata peaked at number 12 on the chart.

Makeba’s song went on to become one of the most iconic African tracks in global music history, introducing international audiences to African pop decades before the digital era.

A New Era for South African Music

While Makeba’s legacy remains unmatched in cultural impact, Tyla’s chart success reflects the changing dynamics of the global music industry, where streaming platforms and social media have created new pathways for African artists to reach international audiences.

Industry observers say Tyla’s breakthrough highlights the growing global appetite for South African pop and Afrobeats-influenced sounds.

Social Media Reacts

Social media erupted with pride and celebration following Tyla’s latest milestone, with many South Africans hailing the achievement as a powerful moment for the country’s music industry. Commentators praised the passing of the torch from one South African icon to another, describing the record-breaking feat as proof of the nation’s enduring musical influence on the global stage.

Here are some of the comments:

@asemahlemak;

South Africa passing it on to South Africa. I’m afraid South Africa has and always will be the girl she thinks and knows she is. 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦

@Ntabis;

So far is a South African thing. Under estimate SANS you Africans at your own peril. Mzansi 4sure.🇿🇦

@Cetshwayo;

Congratulations well done Tyla.

@PatootieCutie_F;

This is huuuuuge!..No DNA just RSA.

@Bra_Lopz;

South African woman breaking another South African record,it’s a wow! So proud of you Tyla