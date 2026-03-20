South Africa’s Sports Minister hit back at Wayne Rooney after he called the 2010 World Cup the worst he’d ever attended.

South Africa’s 🇿🇦 Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, hit back at Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney after he called the 2010 World Cup the worst he’d ever attended.





Rooney said the tournament “never felt like a World Cup” because of the lack of atmosphere.





McKenzie replied sharply, pointing out England’s heavy loss: “Of course it felt bad – you got knocked out 4-1 by Germany.”





Picture 1: During the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, after England’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Algeria, Rooney walked off the pitch and sarcastically shouted to a TV camera, “Nice to see your own fans booing you,” after England fans booed the team.