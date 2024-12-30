South Korea Declares 7-day National Mourning As 179 Die In Plane Crash

The South Korean government, on Sunday, declared seven days of national mourning for the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport, South Korea, claiming the lives of 179 persons on board and leaving just two survivors.

The crash occurred after the aircraft which was carrying 181 people, veered off the runway during landing and collided with a concrete fence, bursting into flames as a result, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Initial reports had indicated that there were 85 fatalities while two crew members survived. However, the toll has since risen as all of the plane’s 175 passengers were killed in the crash, along with four flight staff, according to the BBC, sighting Yonhap News Agency.

According to the BBC, the two survivors were taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Reacting to the incident, Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced that the mourning period will be from December 29, extending until midnight on January 4.

In a show of solidarity, Chinese President Xi Jinping posted his condolences on Telegram to the victims and their families.

He said, “On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I express my deep condolences to the victims and my sincerest consolations to the victims’ families, and wish for the swift recovery of the injured,” China’s state-run CCTV reported.

The Jeju Air flight, Boeing 737-800, was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, with 175 passengers and six crew members when its front landing gear failed to deploy during landing.

The incident occurred at 9:03 AM local time (00:00 GMT), a town approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul, according to the National Fire Agency.

The passengers were mostly South Korean nationals, along with two Thai citizens.

Footage by local media showed the plane skidding across the runway with its landing gear retracted before colliding head-on with a concrete wall.

The impact triggered a massive fire, with thick black smoke seen rising from the wreckage while the tail section of the aircraft remained the only recognizable area after the crash.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, but have insisted the crash was not was not due to “any maintenance issues”,

According to the head of Jeju Air’s management team Song Kyung-hoon, “there are areas we have to investigate further by determining the exact cause of the crash,” Yonhap news agency reported.

Kyung-hoon explained that they leave “no stone unturned” regarding their maintenance checks ahead of take-offs, adding that the company’s insurance plan should be able to support the victims and their families.