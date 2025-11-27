South Sudan is  Ranked Africa’s Most Corrupt Country



South Sudan has once again been ranked the most corrupt country in Africa — and the world according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index.





The report shows the country scoring 8/100, highlighting deep challenges in governance, public accountability, and management of national resources.





Experts link the ranking to weak institutions, unresolved conflict, and persistent diversion of public funds, especially in key sectors like oil and public services.





The findings underline how corruption continues to affect development, service delivery, and the everyday lives of citizens

Somalia and South Sudan have been f?ghting this position for a long time. If Somalia is first, South Sudan will be second, and vice versa .

Below are top 10 most corrupt countries in Africa in 2025

1)- South Sudan 

2)- Somalia 

3)- Libya 

4)- Eritrea 

5)- Equatorial Guinea 

6)- Sudan 

7)- Burundi 

8)- Congo 

9)- Zimbabwe 

10)- Guinea-Bissau 

Courtesy Of Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)