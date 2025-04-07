Southampton relegated from Premier League after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton FC have been relegated from the Premier League after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 6, becoming the first team in the league’s history to suffer the earliest relegation with seven matches still remaining. The loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sealed their fate, bringing a dramatic and premature end to a dismal top-flight campaign.

Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson struck twice in the first half to put Southampton on the back foot early, while a late goal from Mateus Fernandes offered only brief consolation. Mathys Tel later added a third for Spurs from the penalty spot after Wellington fouled Johnson, confirming Southampton’s descent to the Championship.

With just 11 points from 31 games, Southampton are now on the verge of equaling Derby County’s all-time Premier League low of 11 points set during the 2007-08 season. Head coach Ivan Juric, who replaced Russell Martin in December, had earlier admitted the club’s only remaining goal was to avoid setting a new low in Premier League history. “We are also trying to reform the scheme to conform with the present national needs,” Juric had said in the lead-up to the match.

Southampton’s relegation was effectively confirmed a day earlier when Wolves came from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1, leaving the Saints a massive 22 points adrift from safety. Just 315 days ago, the club had secured their return to the Premier League with a Championship play-off final victory over Leeds at Wembley.

Under former boss Russell Martin, Southampton had flourished in the second tier with an attacking brand of football, but those tactics faltered in the Premier League. After a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham earlier in the season, Martin was dismissed, and Juric was brought in to steady the ship. However, his appointment failed to reverse the club’s fortunes, with Southampton now winless in their last seven league matches.

The match in north London was also a temporary reprieve for Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou, who had come under increasing pressure following poor results and fan protests against chairman Daniel Levy. Johnson’s brace and Tel’s late penalty lifted Spurs to 13th place and provided a morale boost ahead of their Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite their team’s relegation, Southampton fans in attendance maintained a sense of humour, chanting “Que sera, sera… we’re going to Coventry” as the match wound down. Fernandes’s well-taken goal in the 90th minute, chesting down the ball and firing past Vicario, was one of the few moments of quality in what has otherwise been a grim season.

Juric and his players applauded the travelling supporters at full time, knowing that their brief stay in the Premier League had ended in bitter disappointment.