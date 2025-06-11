SOUTHERN CHIEFS BACK PROPOSED CLAUSES IN BILL 7 TO BE AMENDED



June 10, 2025



LIVINGSTONE – Traditional leaders from Southern Province have expressed strong support for the seven proposed constitutional amendments contained in Bill 7, describing the changes as progressive, timely, and aligned with Zambia’s national interests.





Their endorsement followed a high-level consultative meeting with the Minister of Justice held this afternoon in Livingstone. During the engagement, Their Royal Highnesses from across the province were presented with a layperson’s summary of the proposed constitutional amendments.





The traditional leaders welcomed the Ministry’s inclusive approach and emphasized their important role in shaping the nation’s governance. The consultative process spanned two days and drew participation from chiefs representing all districts of the province.





“We appreciate being part of this process,” said Chief Hamaundu, speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders in the speech.



His Royal Highness Chief Hamaundu said, “Our voices must count in shaping the laws that govern us.”





The Council of Chiefs expressed full support for several key proposals, including guaranteed representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in Parliament, as well as the delimitation of large constituencies to enhance electoral efficiency.





They also endorsed reforms aimed at closing legal loopholes and strengthening governance systems to ensure a more robust constitutional framework.



