SOUTHERN PROVINCE ELECTORATE RETHINKING LOYALTY TO UPND



Monze… Monday April 28, 2025 – As Zambia edges closer to the pivotal 2026 general elections, fresh political undercurrents are emerging from the UPND’s traditional stronghold in Southern Province.



According to Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali, the electorate in the region — long considered an unshakable bastion for the ruling party — is growing increasingly disillusioned with their UPND representatives at both parliamentary and local government levels.



In a statement, Dr. Musumali contended that voters from Itezhi Tezhi to Maamba, and from Kalomo to Chirundu, are beginning to voice frustrations against “selfish” and “uncaring” councillors and Members of Parliament.



“The voices are getting louder and louder,” Musumali said, suggesting that the UPND leadership in the region has taken voters for granted since ascending to power in 2021.



Dr. Musumali emphasized that a “quiet, diligent revolutionary work” being undertaken by opposition forces in the province was beginning to bear fruit.



“The UPND vuvuzelas are still dreaming of an ‘unshakeable home ground,’ but a new reality will soon shake and wake them up,” he added, saluting the efforts of Socialist Party leaders in the province.



Southern Province has, in recent past, been the bedrock of UPND support, often delivering overwhelming margins for the party.



However, growing complaints about economic hardships, limited development, and unfulfilled campaign promises have left the ruling party vulnerable — even from within.