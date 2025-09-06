SP CONDEMNS ARREST OF CANDIDATE IN LUPOSOSHI



….as police pick up SP Mufili Ward candidate Justin Mulenga





Lupososhi… Saturday September 6, 2025 – The opposition Socialist Party (SP) has condemned the arrest of its candidate for Mufili Ward in Lupososhi District, Northern Province.





SP President Dr. Fred M’membe accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of attempting to disadvantage the opposition, saying the ruling party is aware of its declining popularity.





Dr. M’membe said police arrested SP candidate Justin Mulenga on allegations of malicious damage to a UPND vehicle, claims he described as false.





“Last night, the police arrested our candidate Justin Mulenga, our candidate for Mufili Ward in Lupososhi District. They alleged that he broke the handle of a UPND-owned vehicle, which is not true,” Dr. M’membe told journalists.





He explained that on August 30, 2025, the SP held campaigns at Malashi Polling Station from 09:00 to 16:00 hours.





However, he said between 10:00 and 15:00 hours, UPND cadres disrupted the event by playing loud music, making it difficult to conduct the meeting.





Despite complaints to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the police, Dr. M’membe said no action was taken.





He added that frustrations led to SP members confronting the UPND team.



He further narrated that Mr. Mulenga allegedly approached the vehicle in question to speak to those inside whom he recognized, but UPND members accused him of damaging the handle of the door.





“Our candidate denies this allegation. But last night he was picked up by the police around 22:00 hours. They want to curtail his campaign or derail him from fully participating in the elections,” Dr. M’membe charged.





He further accused the ruling party of attempting to weaken the competition.



“They know they are not doing well in this ward and their intention is to disadvantage their opponents. They want to kill the competition,” he stated.