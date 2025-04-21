SP DISMISSES UPND’s 90% DELIVERY CLAIMS AS “AN INSULT TO THE PEOPLE”



Kitwe… Monday April 21, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) has strongly rejected recent claims from State House suggesting that the UPND government has delivered 90% of its campaign promises, describing the statement as both “false” and “an outright insult” to the people of Zambia.



In a press statement released by Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Dr. Brian Chirambo, the Socialist Party argued that the reality on the ground was in stark contrast to the government’s self-praise.



Dr. Chirambo said the people of the Copperbelt were enduring worsening poverty, mass unemployment, and a deepening economic crisis — conditions he contended clearly disproved the government’s narrative.





Dr. Chirambo pointed to recent protests in Chingola, stating that residents had taken to the streets not out of political mischief, but out of frustration and desperation.



He said the protests were a clear signal of a government that had “failed to create jobs, revive mining towns, or bring meaningful change” to ordinary citizens.



Further highlighting the economic challenges facing the province, the Socialist Party chairperson noted that in Kitwe’s Chisokone Market, traders were being forced to close their businesses due to skyrocketing living costs and unsustainable operating conditions.



He added that the situation in Chililabombwe was equally dire, with residents facing daily uncertainty as the future of the mines remained unclear and job creation efforts had stalled.



According to Dr. Chirambo, the UPND government had delivered “nothing but broken promises, rising costs, and deepening poverty” rather than the “new dawn” it had promised during its campaign.



He criticized the government’s reports as “fantasy” and stated that the people of the Copperbelt were living through a “prolonged nightmare.”



The Socialist Party pledged to continue speaking out on behalf of struggling citizens, vowing to stand with miners, traders, youths, and all Zambians who felt abandoned by the current administration.



Dr. Chirambo concluded his statement by calling the 90% fulfillment claim “delusional at its highest level” and demanded both accountability and real change from those in power.