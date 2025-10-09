SP PLEDGES SALARY INCREASE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS



Lusaka… Thursday October 9, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has announced plans to increase salaries for civil servants if elected in the upcoming general elections, saying the move is part of its broader strategy to address economic hardship and the high cost of living affecting ordinary citizens.





Speaking on behalf of the party, Stanley Muba’sa, the SP National Youth Secretary, said the party remained committed to improving the welfare of civil servants, describing them as essential to the nation’s service delivery system.





He stated that civil servants had long been neglected while politicians continued to adjust their own salaries and allowances.





Mr. Muba’sa explained that the proposed salary increase was part of a people-driven agenda, aimed particularly at supporting young people and women who have been disproportionately affected by poverty and inequality.





He emphasized that civil servants deserved fair compensation for their vital contribution to the functioning of the public sector.





According to the SP, improving the wages of civil servants would not only enhance service delivery but also help curb corruption.





The party argued that fair pay would motivate workers to perform better, boost productivity, and strengthen accountability within the public service.



The Socialist Party revealed that the salary increment would be financed through several key measures.





These include introducing a progressive tax system to ensure that the wealthy and corporations contribute their fair share, reducing wasteful government spending and corruption, and renegotiating mining contracts to ensure that the country’s natural resources benefit all citizens.





Additionally, the party said it would pursue public-private partnerships to raise revenue and attract investment in critical sectors.





Mr. Muba’sa further stated that the proposed salary increase would have multiple benefits, such as improving morale among civil servants, reducing poverty, stimulating economic growth through increased consumer spending, and decreasing corruption by ensuring fair compensation.





He called on all civil servants to rally behind the Socialist Party, saying it was time for workers to demand a government that prioritizes their welfare.





“It’s time for civil servants to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said, urging them to unite for a better future under an SP-led administration.





Meanwhile, Mr. Muba’sa reaffirmed the Socialist Party’s commitment to building a just and equitable society where every citizen has access to opportunities and resources needed to thrive.