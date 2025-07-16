SP RAISES CONCERN OVER VOTE-BUYING IN MFUWE BY-ELECTION



Mfuwe… Wednesday July 16, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has expressed concern over alleged vote-buying activities in the ongoing Mfuwe parliamentary by-election, accusing the ruling UPND of engaging in unethical electoral practices to secure victory.





In a statement issued by Mr. Brian Hapunda, Chief Advisor to the President of the Socialist Party, the party stated that it was not surprised by the alleged distribution of money to village headmen and polling stations.





Mr. Hapunda alleged that UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso and President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma were involved in the disbursement of cash amounts of K1,500 and K5,000 respectively.



He stated that such practices had become a recurring pattern in by-elections since the UPND assumed office in 2021, describing the ruling party as “struggling” and “dependent on underhanded methods” to maintain political dominance.





The Socialist Party contended that the ruling party was using vote-buying, state resources, cabinet ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and District Commissioners in a coordinated effort to create an artificial parliamentary majority, which would pave the way for constitutional amendments.





Mr. Hapunda further argued that the UPND’s political popularity had significantly declined due to unmet campaign promises made during the 2021 general elections.



He asserted that the ruling party was now resorting to desperate measures in an attempt to portray grassroots support that nolonger existed.





The Socialist Party went on to urge citizens to accept any money or food items distributed by UPND officials but resist voting for them, emphasizing that a vote was “too sacred to be cheapened.”





Mr. Hapunda also dismissed UPND’s by-election victories as “borrowed” and not reflective of genuine popular support, predicting that the true test of the party’s popularity would come in the 2026 general elections.





Meanwhile, Mr. Hapunda called on the UPND to redirect public resources toward essential services, particularly healthcare.



He accused the government of neglecting critical areas such as the supply of medicines to public health facilities, where, he said, citizens were “dying in large numbers daily” due to shortages.