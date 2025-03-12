SP YOUTHS CALL FOR RADICAL CHANGE



…as Muba’sa criticizes government’s approach to youth development for lacking a structured plan to support young people in their areas of interest



Johannesburg… Wednesday March 12, 2025



The Socialist Party has strongly criticized the current administration’s approach to youth development, arguing that it lacks a structured and intentional plan to support young people in their areas of interest.





Speaking on Youth Day, the party’s National Youth Secretary, Stanley Muba’sa, emphasized the need for a systematic approach that actively involves the youth in shaping their own future.



Mr. Muba’sa stated that real change can only be achieved through the full participation of young people.





He argued that the current system exploits jobless and poorly paid youths to create wealth for a select few politicians and their business associates.



He insisted that a radical shift was necessary—one that placed unemployed and underpaid youth at the center of economic activities, rather than using them as mere political instruments.





The Socialist Party reaffirmed its belief that young people are key players in development.



Mr. Muba’sa claimed that the Youth Agenda under the present administration was non-existent, stating that it had been reduced to cooperative programs and ‘cash for work’ initiatives, which he described as a mere strategy to secure votes.



He further underscored that these policies had left the majority of young people in extreme poverty, without access to basic needs, and forced both educated and uneducated youth to beg for jobs from the same individuals who misled them during political campaigns.





The Socialist Party’s proposed Youth Agenda focuses on several key areas, including education and agriculture.



Mr. Muba’sa stressed the importance of a quality education system tailored to the nation’s aspirations, rather than one that merely produces job seekers.





He revealed that under a Socialist administration, 25% of the national budget would be allocated to education to fight illiteracy, promote research and development, and improve both learning institutions and the working conditions of educators.



On agriculture, the Socialist Party pledged to ensure food sovereignty through short- and long-term plans.





Mr. Muba’sa stated that the sector would provide job opportunities for young people with various skills.



He added that the party would facilitate access to agricultural equipment through specialized banks while collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to boost production.



Furthermore, he proposed that farm produce be processed into finished products in industries co-owned by the state and private Zambian investors, ensuring market access for farmers and creating jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers.





Mr. Muba’sa also expressed confidence that Zambia could transition from importing food to exporting it, which he claimed would result in job creation and strengthen the country’s currency.



He argued that improved purchasing power would promote cross-border trade and economic stability.





As Youth Day celebrations unfolds, Muba’sa has accused the UPND government of making empty promises, disturbed at how officials would claim poverty levels had decreased due to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) initiatives.



However, he insisted that young people knew the truth, as many continued to struggle with basic needs, including food, electricity, housing, and tuition fees.





He further pointed out that the harsh economic realities had contributed to rising suicide cases among the youth.



He concluded by stating that real solutions had been provided, “but meaningful change could only begin by removing those who had weaponized political power for personal economic gain.”