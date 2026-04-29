SpaceX Ties Elon Musk’s Pay to Massive Milestones



SpaceX has approved a new compensation package for Elon Musk that demands extraordinary results. The board-approved plan, detailed in a confidential SEC filing, grants Musk up to 260 million super-voting shares only if the company hits aggressive targets.





The core requirement is a $7.5 trillion valuation paired with a self-sustaining Mars colony housing one million people. An additional 60 million shares hinge on building 100 terawatts of space-based data centers. Fail to deliver, and Musk receives nothing.





This structure keeps incentives squarely on long-term execution. SpaceX is already eyeing an IPO around a $1.75 trillion valuation. The package extends Musk’s track record of tying rewards to performance, now focused on turning humanity multi-planetary and scaling orbital infrastructure.



No milestones, no payout. Simple as that.