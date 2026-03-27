Spain condemns Middle East war as “illegal,” warns of global economic fallout





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has criticized the U.S. and Israel over the conflict with Iran, calling the war “illegal” and warning it is driving up global energy prices and living costs.





Spain reports economic impact at home, with stock market losses exceeding €100 billion in under a month, prompting a €5 billion emergency package to ease fuel and electricity costs and support key sectors.





Madrid has also refused the use of key military bases for operations, signaling a firm stance as concerns grow over wider regional escalation and its economic consequences.