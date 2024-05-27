Spain, Egypt top global list for highest number of bald men

Spain is currently topping the list of countries with the highest number of bald men in 2024 with about 44.50 per cent of the country’s population.

According to a Medihair survey presented by Ranking Royals on Monday, Spain is followed by Italy with 44.37 per cent, France with 44.25 per cent, the United States with 42.68 per cent, and Germany with 41.51 per cent.

24 out of the 47 countries with the highest percentages of bald men are located in the West.

The Western world, particularly Caucasians, may be more affected by hair loss due to genetic factors.

The data also shows that hair loss is not limited to Western countries.

It is a global problem, with countries from different regions such as South America (Brazil and Argentina), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), Asia (Japan and India), Africa (South Africa and Egypt), and even Russia showing significant percentages of male hair loss.

However, Nigeria did not make the list despite the number of bald men in the country.