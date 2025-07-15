Spain’s govt demand investigation into Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party after ‘dwarves were exploited’

The Spanish government has demanded an investigation into Barcelona superstar Lamie Yamal’s controversial 18th birthday party after ‘dwarves were exploited’ and women with ‘specific breast measurements were paid to attend’.

A social media model named Claudio Calvo alleged that Barcelona sensation Yamal paid for 12 women with a ‘certain breast size’ to attend the bash, and now the government are seeking a huge fine and a probe into the mafia-themed bash following outrage that he used people with dwarfism as entertainment.

The Spanish playmaker celebrated his 18th birthday on July 13, with around 200 people attending the event, including friends, family, and team-mates.

Earlier, the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) threatened to take legal action, and the Spanish government joined those condemning Yamal and demanded a probe into the party.



According to Marca, Yamal could be hit with a fine of up to £867,000, and the General Director of Disability in the government, Jesús Martín, wants ministers to approve an investigation.

He said: ‘We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful.’ Martin also expressed his fear that this kind of party could impact impressionable young fans who look up to Yamal and copy his behaviour.

‘The ADEE, a member organization of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), condemns and publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal,’ their statement read.

‘The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.’