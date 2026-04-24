SPEAKER CAUTIONS MPS AGAINST UNVERIFIED CLAIMS ON REMAINS OF LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

By Leah Ngoma

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has cautioned members of parliament against making speculative and unverified statements regarding reports suggesting that the remains of late former President Edgar Lungu may have been stolen from a morgue in South Africa.

This followed a query from Nkana member of parliament Binwell Mphundu in the National Assembly this morning, who sought clarification from Vice President Mutale Nalumango on the matter.

Ms. Mutti emphasized that the National Assembly is a house of facts and verifiable information, urging MPs to ensure that any issues raised in the house are supported by evidence.

She questioned the basis of the allegations and whether there was any factual proof to support claims that the body had been stolen, warning against speculation in parliamentary debate.

The Speaker further noted that the matter is already in court and in the public domain, and therefore should be left to the relevant authorities and the judiciary to handle.

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