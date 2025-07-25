SPEAKER DIRECTS TASILA LUNGU TO REPORT TO PARLIAMENT WITHIN 14 DAYS AFTER FATHER’S BURIAL





By Raphael Mulenga



Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu in absentia to present herself to the speaker’s office or the house within 14 days after her father’s burial or within 14 days of the opening of the fifth session of the 13th National Assembly.





The directive comes after Ms. Lungu requested a leave of absence to attend to court proceedings in South Africa related to her late father’s burial.





Delivering a ruling on a point of order raised by Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita who wanted to find out if the house was in order to continue recognizing Ms. Lungu as MP when there were indications that the Lungu family had no intentions of coming back to Zambia, Ms. Mutti acknowledged the challenging circumstances surrounding the former president’s death and the need for Ms. Lungu to mourn and bury her father.





However, Ms. Mutti also emphasized the importance of representing the people of Chawama constituency.





She noted that negotiations between government and the Lungu family are ongoing to resolve the matter outside of court and expressed hope for an amicable solution.





And Ms. Mutti says the issue of whether Ms. Lungu should continue to be recognized as a Member of Parliament will be addressed at a later date.



PHOENIX NEWS