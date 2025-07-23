SPEAKER HAS NO POWER TO DECLARE TASILA LUNGU’S SEAT VACANT — FEIRA MP





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Feira Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has revealed that Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has no authority to declare Tasila Lungu’s Chawama Parliamentary Seat vacant.





Speaking to Sun FM TV News in an interview, Mr. Tembo argued that Parliamentary Standing Order 223, as adopted by the Standing Orders Committee in 2024, does not explicitly indicate that due to absenteeism, an MP can have their seat declared vacant.





Mr. Tembo claims it is surprising that Speaker Mutti even reserved a ruling on the matter, wondering what the verdict will be.





He said it is understandable that Ms. Tasila Lungu cannot be attending Parliamentary sittings when her father has not yet been buried.





On Tuesday, 15th July 2025, Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita issued a point of order questioning the continued absenteeism of Ms. Lungu, wondering whether the act indicates that the lawmaker does not intend to return and fulfill her duties, thereby denying the people of Chawama effective representation.