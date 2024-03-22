SPEAKER IS DOING MORE HARM TO HICHILEMA-LAURA MITI

OK ku Parliament kuli kantu! This level of please-the-boss is not good for any President or leader.

Surely, Parliamentary administration has more serious issues to direct it’s energies to, than a catcall by an MP known to be less than mature.

They should leave the public to reach its own conclusions on how MPs behave.

This unfortunately smells of tyranny and, sorry but it has to be said, sycophancy. I keep saying Presidents have to be big boys. They don’t need someone running to soothe every knee scrape.