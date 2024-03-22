SPEAKER IS DOING MORE HARM TO HICHILEMA-LAURA MITI
OK ku Parliament kuli kantu! This level of please-the-boss is not good for any President or leader.
Surely, Parliamentary administration has more serious issues to direct it’s energies to, than a catcall by an MP known to be less than mature.
They should leave the public to reach its own conclusions on how MPs behave.
This unfortunately smells of tyranny and, sorry but it has to be said, sycophancy. I keep saying Presidents have to be big boys. They don’t need someone running to soothe every knee scrape.
Ba Laura offals naimwe mwa nyanya. Can you really support that kind of hooliganism from an MP?
No wonder we have characters like Munir Patel and JJ Bandit representing Lumezi and Petauke respectively Very childish not worth the title honourable because such are supported by people like Laura T bone. Where is this country heading too.
I have always sided with you on many issues but not on this one. This is Junckie behaviour.
There is such thing as parliamentary language ba Laura Miti, is that not the reason for calling them honourable? You play by the rules of the game and that is what the speaker must be doing. You are always sober and fair in your comments, but on this one you have over stepped the mark, this is about parliamentary language and its ethics.
You are right madam Laura! She thinks she’s punishing opposition MPs kanshi indirectly decampaigning Hichilema.
Look at how they failed to get a direct vote to suspend Jay Jay until they went to do a voting. Clearly even some UPND MPs voted spoke out against the speaker eh.
It’s a shame they are trying to gag divergent views eh..