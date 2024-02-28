Speaker Nellie Mutti Supports Miles Sampa For Pan-african President

RE: LETTER OF INTRODUCTION FOR THE CANDIDATURE OF THE PAN AFRICAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENCY – MR MILES B SAMPA, MP

Reference is made to the above subject.

Mr Miles B Sampa, MP, who is an elected Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency of Lusaka City, Zambia, and a member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) holding the position of Chairperson of the PAP Committee on Audit and Public Accounts, is desirous to stand as a candidate for the vacant position of President of the Pan African Parliament, The National Assembly of Zambia is cognisant of the provisions of Rule 7 Sub-rule 3 of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) Rules of Procedure (2011) which provides for the autonomy of PAP members in making decisions relating to their conduct and affairs at PAP and states that members “shall not be bound by instructions or orders from any authority”.

Mr Sampa, MP, has therefore, in line with the rules and regulations of the PAP expressed his intention to vie for the vacant position of PAP President and has been endorsed by members of the Zambian Delegation to PAP.

The Zambian Delegation to the PAP consisting of five Members of Parliament and acting within the confines of the

above stated PAP Rules of Procedure and its internal regulations, and through the

National Assembly of Zambia, therefore, presents Mr Sampa, MP, as a candidate for

the PAP Presidency and requests your favourable consideration.

NOTE;The Zambian delegation to PAP in South Africa is led by Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, deputy delegation leader to the Pan Africa Parliament (PAP) Miriam Chonya, Nyimba Member of Parliament Menyani Zulu, Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga, Mwinilunga Member of Parliament, Newton Samakayi.