SPEAKER NELLY MUTTI HONOURED WITH DOCTORATE FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO LAW AND GOVERNANCE





SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Gideon Robert University in recognition of her contributions to the legal profession and her dedication to democratic governance.





Expressing appreciation to the institution, Ms. Mutti said the recognition serves as a reminder of the responsibility and sacrifice associated with public service. She reflected on her journey from humble beginnings to her current role as evidence of determination, hard work, and perseverance.





Ms. Mutti emphasised that leadership goes beyond titles or positions, centering instead on influencing others while serving with integrity. She added that her role as Speaker requires firmness, impartiality, courage, and personal sacrifice, noting that she has remained focused on placing Zambia first.





Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said an educated population is key to national development, as it equips citizens with the capacity to assume leadership roles and contribute to economic progress.

She highlighted government’s continued investment in education through initiatives such as free education and the expansion of the student loan scheme to all public universities. Her remarks were delivered on her behalf by Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Alex Mapushi during Gideon Robert University’s 15th graduation ceremony in Lusaka.





Gideon Robert University Vice Chancellor Professor Ronald Kaulule also noted that the institution has strengthened its academic framework, improved research capacity, and expanded partnerships with government, industry, and technical institutions.



ZNBC