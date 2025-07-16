SPEAKER RESERVES RULING ON TASILA LUNGU’S ABSENCE FROM PARLIAMENT

SPEAKER RESERVES RULING ON TASILA LUNGU’S CONTINUED ABSENCE

Speaker of the National Assembly, NELLY MUTTI, has reserved her ruling on the continued absence of Chawama Member of Parliament, TASILA LUNGU, from the House.

This development follows a point of order raised during today’s parliamentary proceedings by Zambezi East MP, BRIAN KAMBITA.

Mr. KAMBITA cited recent court filings made by former First Lady, ESTHER LUNGU, in the South African High Court, in which she allegedly stated that her family does not intend to return to Zambia due to safety concerns.

He noted that Ms. LUNGU, as a member of the family involved in the legal matter, may be personally affected by that position.

Mr. KAMBITA questioned whether Ms. TASILA LUNGU’s continued absence from Parliament indicates that she does not intend to return and fulfil her parliamentary duties, thereby denying the people of Chawama effective representation.

In response, Speaker MUTTI stated that she would reserve her ruling on the matter.

No further comment was made, and the House proceeded with other business.

