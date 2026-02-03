SPEAKER URGES MPs TO MAINTAIN DECORUM AHEAD OF GHANAIAN PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS

SPEAKER URGES MPs TO MAINTAIN DECORUM AHEAD OF GHANAIAN PRESIDENT’S ADDRES





SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, has urged Members of Parliament to conduct themselves in a dignified and orderly manner ahead of an address by the President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, scheduled for Thursday, 5 February 2026.





Ms. Mutti made the call today during “communication from the Speaker” session as Parliament resumed sittings, emphasizing the importance of decorum during what she described as a significant diplomatic occasion for the House and the nation.





She reminded the law makers that the address by the Ghanaian Head of State would be a moment of national and international importance, requiring members to uphold the highest standards of parliamentary conduct.





“The House must rise to the occasion and demonstrate the dignity befitting this august Assembly,” said Ms. Mutti.





Meanwhile, Ms Mutti, has urged Members of Parliament to ensure the completion of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) constituency office projects within the year, emphasizing the need for accountability and timely delivery of development initiatives.





Ms. Mutti also called on lawmakers to fully implement the Presidential Constituency Energy Initiative, which aims to establish small-scale solar power plants across the country, stating that the initiative targets the development of solar plants capable of generating up to two megawatts of electricity in each constituency, a move intended to improve electricity supply in all districts while creating a guaranteed income stream at constituency level.



RCV