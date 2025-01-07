SPECIAL ENVOY TO THE PRESIDENT LAZARUS KAPAMBWE SAYS ‘ WHAT WAS TRIBALISM IN PREVIOUS REGIME IS NOW CALLED REGIONAL BALANCING IN CURRENT REGIME’



He writes 👇

“The problem with Zambia: A self-evaluation” (Part One) by



By Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe ( Special Envoy to the President of Zambia)



In Zambia, the more things change, the more themy remain the same. As the French would say, “plus ca change, plus de la meme chose!”.





We are lauded the world over: for being the second country in Africa after Benin to successfully & peacefully change from a one-party to a multi-party democracy. The first country in the region to change from an independence era icon President (Kenneth Kaunda) to a new one Frederick Chiluba), from an independence winer political party (UNIP) to a new one (MMD). One of the few countries in Africa where incumbent Presidents & incumbent political parties lose elections, accept defeat & peacefully hand over power.





Yet, the fortunes of the country remain the same, fluctuating only marginally either side of the scale, but otherwise on a trajectory of worsening, rather than improving. The economy remains in the hands of foreigners & multinational corporations; we remain inordinately dependent on copper; our agriculture remains stunted & hardly able to feed & guarantee our food security.





Our politicians behave no differently from their predecessors, their policies not any different. The political rhetoric changes, a la Animal Farm, from “two legs bad” while in opposition to “two legs good” while in government.





The state police & security apparatus, much reviled by the Opposition as instruments of reppression of the ruling party, become instruments of “law & order” by the former “Opposition” now in government. This vicious circle & cycle continues.





Former friends become foes, former foes become friends. What was corruption becomes empowerment, what was empowerment becomes corruption. What was tribalism becomes regional balancing; what was unprofessional in years past becomes the practice of choice presently.





The cadres of yore become the “professional” civil servants of now!!! The unqualified become the qualified. Those in the constituency of the new Ministers, those who are relatives & friends of the Ministers suddenly become the most qualified to occupy the civil service posts of Ministries.





Being used to this, being used to unfulfilled promises, being a patient, understanding & forgiving species, Zambians shrug their shoulders & wait to pass their verdict at the next election. Given that we are not always that resolute, or that principled, oftentimes our disappointment, our anger, our resolve is assuaged at every election campaign cycle by “incentives”, handouts, or new promises that we forlonly believe will be kept by our politicians, this time around. Give them time, give them a second chance. After all, does the Bible not say “forgiveness is devine?”. Are we not a “Christian Nation”? It says so in our national Constitution, no less!!





And so it goes. Meanwhile, the poverty continues & worsens; the plunder of our resources continues & worsens. Our children die, buried in sink-holes & collapsed tunnels in “illegal” mines. After all, aren’t our children illegal & involved in “criminal activities” of mining in places that they have no title deeds to? Aren’t our people poor because they are “lazy” & suffer from a “poverty mentality”? It’s all their fault!!!





Oh, by the way, Zambia is now the biggest producer of emeralds in the world, the utmost top quality. Who owns the emerald mines?Does it really matter?





Oh, Zambia and DRC have 70% of global deposits of copper & cobalt, which are essential in the production of electric batteries. And manganese. And lithium. Critical minerals & rare-earth elements– we have those too!!! Sugilite? Check!! Gold? Check!! Tin, lead & zinc? Check that too!!!



Source: ZWD