SPEECH BY UPND VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO AT THE LAUNCH OF UPND STRATEGIC PLAN ON FRIDAY 29.04.2022 AT COSMIC LODGE IN LUSAKA, ZAMBIA.

The Deputy National Chairperson

The Deputy Secretary General

National Executive Members

Provincial Leaders

Members of the Media

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

It’s a great honor and pleasure for me to be here, to launch the UPND Strategic Plan a document which will guide the Party towards delivering the promises it made to the people.

I will start by thanking the people of Zambia especially the youths for ushering in President Hakainde Hichilema to lead this country and make the their lives better.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

Despite inheriting a collapsed economy, the new Dawn government has scored by directing the financial resources direct to the people so that they are part of the development process.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

As you may be aware government has managed to bring on creditors so that the unsustainable debt recklessly borrowed by the past regime is restructured so that resources are made available for critical ministries.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

As a Party we have come a long way, 23 years in opposition and now 8 months in power . In these times we have experienced both sides of the tide.

Senior members of the party present, we have reflected on where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going.

We have packaged our thoughts in our newly developed 5 year Strategic Plan document. Our Strategic plan is not cast in concrete. It is a working document covering the period 2021 to 2026.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

This Strategic plan captures the vision of the party and the direction to be taken in order to achieve the desired outcomes in the next 5 years.

It informs us of the actions we need to take to actualize our undertakings as spelt out in our Manifesto. Our message in the Manifesto resonated well with Zambians hence their entrusting us to be custodians of people’s aspirations.

Our vision as a party is “To be a united, inclusive, well organized, accountable and transparent party that promotes the rule of law to provide sustainable prosperity for all.

In line with our vision as a party, we promised the Zambian citizens of our desire to have a united, peaceful and prosperous country. We remain committed to this promise.

This Strategic plan reflects how, with your participation, we can make this vision a reality and demonstrate to the all the Zambian citizens that our best years as a nation are within our reach.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

You are the torch bearers to popularize the Strategic plan across our rank and file of the party membership. It cannot be a one man show. It requires ownership and participation of all our party members.

Those with specific responsibilities from the National management Committee (NMC) down to the branches must ensure full actualization of the strategic objectives. Distinct strategic pillars on:

Governance and Organizational Structure

Fundraising and Financial independence Social inclusion Representation and Oversight

Local and International relations Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation must all be achieved.

Our party, for now, is the only hope for a better Zambia. We should not imagine failing Zambians at any time in the distant future. It is our duty and responsibility that the party remains attractive to the Zambian people.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

May I, at this point, sincerely thank the teams that worked tirelessly to put all the thoughts and submissions into this document we are launching today.

Special recognition goes to the Party President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the entire National Management Committee and the Provincial Leadership from all the ten provinces.

I would also like to thank the team that produced this document that will serve as a roadmap for the party to diligently deliver according to its promises.

Further, let me thank our co-operating partners Democracy Worx Foundation (DWF) who, not only acted as the lead consultant but funded the entire process to this stage. I say thank you to the DWF Team led by Dr Augustine Magolowondo, Fannie Nthakomwa, Natasha Mutumba and Kunda Bulaya.

Senior party members present, comrades, we now have a compass for party management – Our Strategic Plan document.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN

May I now, on behalf of the Party President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, have the pleasure and singular honour to “ OFFICIALLY LAUNCH THE UPND STRATEGIC PLAN 2021 – 2026

Lastly I want to thank you for the sacrifice and great commitment you have made towards UPND and it’s leadership. Indeed it was not easy but with your sacrifice and resilience together with the support of the Zambian people you managed to form government.

I wish each one of you the best of luck through out this term given to us to serve the people of Zambia.

GOD BLESS YOU ALL