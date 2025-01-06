SPEECH DELIVERED BY PATRIOTIC FRONT VICE PRESIDENT HON. GIVEN LUBINDA AT DANDY CRAZY’S FUNERAL.





MRS Helen Chibambo



The mother



The bereaved children and the family in general,



The Government representatives:

Hon Cornelius Mweetwa minister of information and media and Hon Elvis Nkandu, Minister of Youth sport and arts



The main celebrant Bishop Eddie Mulenga



Leadership of the Zambia Association of musicians





Dear Musicians and Artists



Dear fellow mourners



Dear Zambia



I bring you fraternal condolences from the 6th Republican President and President of the PF and all members of the Tonse council of leaders.



President Lungu was meant to be here but due to some abrupt development he assigned me to represent him.





It is an enormous task to speak at the farewell celebration of such a distinguished social activist.



As all of you are aware Wesley chibambo aka Dandy Krazy was a recepient of Grand commander of freedom award in 2011 from the hand of the 5th republican President Michael Chilufya Sata.





The award was in recognition of of King Dandy’s contribution to the patriotic front through his music especially the anthem of Donchi Kubeba.



That is the reason why many of us in the PF are bereaved by his passing. Dandy was did not only sing for PF, he sang for Zambians.





Even when he met with his tragic accident he was on his way to perform and sing for Zambians. He touched many lives. This is the reason why his funeral has been graced by Zambian government officials.



Dandy was indeed a source of joy for many Zambians. That is the reason why so many Zambians have been mourning him since his passing. Not withstanding the fact that he was attacked at the Heroes Stadium not too long ago, the people who have turned out bid him farewell as so many. I’ve no doubt that even those who attacked him and celebrated his being attacked are mourning his passing.





Our hearts turn to the widow and the children.

We pray to God for the widow for the family and especially for the children.



In closing let me commend the family of artists for once again standing up together to send one of your own. Thank you all of you for coming in large numbers to send of your musician. For us in PF he was a lead campaigner.





Dandy we thank God for giving us you. Now we release you to go and join heavenly singers.



Go well king Dandy Krazy.



We shall remember Donchi Kabeba wilalila ashiii.