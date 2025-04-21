STADIUM VANDALISM IN NDOLA: TIME FOR ACTION AFTER CHAOS AT LEVY MWANAWASA STADIUM



Ndola, Zambia – The spirit of Zambian football took a hit this weekend after suspected Nkana Football Club fans vandalized seats at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The incident occurred in the final moments of a heated match when Power Dynamos were awarded a penalty during injury time.



What should have remained a thrilling football contest turned into a moment of shame, as chaos erupted in the stands. The destruction of stadium property is more than just an emotional outburst—it is a criminal act and a setback to the growth of football in the country.



The Real Cost of Hooliganism



Stadium infrastructure is built at significant public expense to create safe and welcoming environments for fans and players alike. When fans resort to vandalism, they destroy not just property but also the shared pride and unity that football is meant to foster.





Calls for Accountability



This latest incident calls for urgent and decisive action from all football stakeholders. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), law enforcement, and club management must collaborate to ensure the following:



Thorough Investigations: Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.



Tougher Security Measures: Enhanced security protocols, including increased surveillance and better crowd control, are now essential.



Club Responsibility: Nkana Football Club must take leadership in addressing this issue by educating its fans and cooperating with authorities.



Disciplinary Action: FAZ must enforce strict penalties for misconduct, including possible fines, match suspensions, or stadium bans.



A Wake-Up Call for Zambian Football



The actions of a few should not define the passion of many. Football should bring people together, not drive them apart. This moment must serve as a turning point for Zambian football—where respect, discipline, and sportsmanship are