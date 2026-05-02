STAKEHOLDERS CALL FOR ACTION OVER CORRUPTION CONCERNS RAISED BY OUTGOING U.S. ENVOY



By Josphat Mbewe & Raphael Mulenga



Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- has urged Government to take keen interest in corruption allegations raised by outgoing United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales and act decisively.





The call follows remarks made by Ambassador Gonzales during his farewell reception on Thursday, where he raised concerns about corruption and other governance issues that he said could affect Zambia’s diplomatic relations.





In an interview with Phoenix News, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says authorities should not condemn the ambassador, but instead reflect on the effectiveness of the country’s anti-corruption systems and response mechanisms.





Meanwhile, Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has called on Government to honour commitments made when it took office, particularly on strengthening the fight against corruption and implementing meaningful legal reforms.





And social and political anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has urged opposition political parties to use the concerns raised by Mr. Gonzales to sharpen their message and present credible policy alternatives to the public ahead of this year’s polls.



PHOENIX NEWS