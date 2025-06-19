STAKEHOLDERS DISAPPOINTED WITH FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY



VARIOUS stakeholders have expressed disappointment with the decision by the family of sixth president Edgar Lungu not to repatriate his remains to Zambia.





Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Andrew Mwenda says many Zambians were eager to pay their last respects to a man that held the highest office in the land.





Bishop Mwenda has appealed to the Government and the Lungu family to resolve the impasse and bring the remains of the former head of state so that he can be mourned by all citizens.





He also urged political parties and the church to remain patient and desist from making statements that are not aimed at promoting reconciliation.





And Council of Churches of Zambia General Secretary Emmanuel Chikoya said the move by the Lungu family sets the country into a state of anxiety.



Bishop Chikoya said in the African culture, issues are resolved after burial and further called on Government and the Lungu family to accommodate one another.





Meanwhile, Beacon of Truth Church Senior Pastor Jimmy Ng’ambi said the church should continue to pray for the peace and unity amid the difficult period.





Pastor Ng’ambi said Zambians are expectant that their former president’s remains will be returned to Zambia so that he can rest in the country where he served as president.



And Golden Party Zambia President Jackson Silavwe described the stand-off between Government and the Lungu family as disturbing to the nation.



