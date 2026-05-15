STAKEHOLDERS GIVE MIXED ASSESSMENT AS PARLIAMENT DISSOLVES



By Joseph Kaputula



As Parliament is officially dissolved today, various stakeholders have offered mixed assessments of its performance, with some praising key reforms while others have raised concerns over recent legislation.





In an interview with Phoenix News, governance and development expert John Lijimu has described Parliament as having performed progressively, with notable achievements that could help restore public confidence.





Mr. Lijimu highlighted reforms including the abolition of the death penalty, the removal of criminal defamation of the President, and the enactment of the Public Debt Management Act among other key reforms.





And Civil Society for Poverty Reduction -CSPR- Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai said parliamentary reforms such as the Free Education Bill would contribute significantly to poverty reduction in the country.





Ms. Mukelabai also described the enactment of the Minerals Regulation Act of 2024 and the Debt Management Act as progressive.





However, Advocates for Democratic Governance Foundation -ADEG- Executive Director Gideon Musonda, while acknowledging significant reforms, expressed concern over the passage of cyber-related laws and is of the view that Parliament should not have rushed the constitutional amendment process.



PHOENIX NEWS