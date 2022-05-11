STALLED WORKS AT PAUL MUSHINDO UNIVERSITY WORRY LOCALS

Residents of Chinsali District in Muchinga Province have expressed concern over the slow construction works of Paul Mushindo University.

However, the Contractor Covec Zambia limited says the slow pace is due to inconsistency in funding from government.

The construction works of the University, which started in 2014, has 10 lectures houses, lecture rooms and hostels among other structures.

A check by Diamond News at the site found a few workers plastering the houses that are at roofing level.

Workers who were found plastering the houses want government to ensure more people are employed so that the structures can be completed soon.

When contacted for a comment, Provincial Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule says his office will visit the site to appreciate the challenges being faced by the contractor.

Late President Michael Chilufya Sata initiated the construction of Paul Mushindo University in honour of the late gallant soldier, for his many contributions to the nation.