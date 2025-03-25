STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH DR. M’MEMBE – LUZENDI



…as he condemns the arrest of opposition leaders and journalists without just cause



Lusaka… Monday March 24, 2025



In what has been described as a troubling pattern of intimidation against opposition leaders, Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has once again been summoned by the Zambia Police for questioning.





Critics argue this is part of a broader campaign to silence dissent and restrict democratic freedoms under the UPND government.



In a statement released by Socialist Party member and activist Thompson Luzendi, it is contended that the UPND government has increasingly used state institutions, particularly the police, to target political opponents.





Mr Luzendi stated that Zambia is being turned into a “near-police state” where opposition leaders, activists, and journalists face frequent arrests and harassment based on flimsy charges.



According to the statement, the UPND administration has failed to fulfill its promise of restoring democracy and respecting human rights.





Instead, it is accused of resorting to colonial-era laws and draconian statutes to undermine opposition activities.



Mr Luzendi highlighted several concerns, including the arrest of opposition leaders without just cause, the denial of permits for public gatherings, and the intimidation of activists and journalists.





“This abuse of state institutions for political ends is an attack on the very foundation of democracy and must be resisted by all progressive forces,” Mr Luzendi stated.



He called on civil society, opposition leaders, and the people of Zambia to show solidarity with Dr. M’membe by escorting him to the Zambia Police Headquarters on Wednesday.





The statement emphasized that Zambia belongs to all its citizens, not just those in power.



Mr Luzendi urged Zambians to stand firm against what he described as an attempt to rule through fear and intimidation.





He stressed that the democratic gains of the past must not be undone, adding that the police should serve the people, not the ruling party.



“We will not be silenced. We will not be cowed. We will stand together,” he said, calling on all those who believe in justice, democracy, and the rule of law to take a stand.





He insisted that Zambia must remain a democratic state rather than a dictatorship disguised as a democracy.