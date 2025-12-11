STAND UP AGAINST BILL 7, MWAMBA CHALLENGES UPND SENIOR OFFICIALS

…Names Nkombo, Mwiimbu To Stand Against Hichilema





Politician and Blogger Emmanuel Mwamba has challenged the senior leadership in the ruling UPND to come out and stand with the people against President Hakainde Hichilema’s Bill 7.





Mwamba who is in exile he is surprised with the silence in the UPND that there is no man with a spine to face Hichilema and tell him to withdraw his Bill 7 which has widely been opposed.





He said in the past citing 2000 when top senior Ministers including a Vice president Lt Christon Tembo stood against President Frederick Chiluba’s scheme to ammend a constitution so he could run for a third term.



Mwamba said it is surprising that none in this administration is speaking.



_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_



Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has issued one of the strongest challenges yet to the senior leadership of the UPND, accusing them of abandoning their principles and betraying the country at a decisive moment. His question is sharp and unavoidable:





*“Where are the men with spine in the UPND?”*



As Bill 7 returns, despite its earlier declaration of unconstitutionality, Mwamba challenges the very people who once stood at the frontline of democracy. He warns that betrayal carries consequences, and history does not remember those who choose silence when courage is required.





Today, senior UPND leaders like Garry Nkombo, Jack Mwiimbu, and others must look beyond President Hakainde Hichilema’s personal agenda. Bill 7 does not serve the people. It advances the President’s political interests while undermining constitutional order. And yet, those who once resisted authoritarian drift now hesitate to confront their own leader.





Where are the men who stood bravely against the PF when the stakes were life-threatening?



Where are the defenders of democracy who once vowed never to allow constitutional manipulation?





Mwamba asks:



*“How can you now stand quietly behind a President pushing the same dangerous processes you once condemned?”*



The warnings are not coming from political opponents alone:





● *Ten Catholic Bishops* have declared Bill 7 wrong for the country.



● *Oasis Forum,* respected for its legal integrity, has sounded clear alarm.



● *NGOCC,* the voice of mothers and communities, has rejected the bill.





Even within the legal community, senior figures know how dangerous this path is. Mwamba questions why former Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe raised in a distinguished legal family, cannot see the constitutional harm Bill 7 represents.





He argues that UPND senior figures now appear like “boys being whipped around like cattle by one man,” instead of the principled leaders they once portrayed themselves to be.





If ever Zambia needed leaders to rise, challenge authority, and defend the Constitution, it is now.





This message is not aimed at the PF alone. Mwamba is speaking directly to UPND veterans, those who carried Hichilema through years of struggle, those who sacrificed for him, and those who believed in him.





He tells them plainly:



*“Your Emperor is naked. Your silence is betrayal.”*



Zambia is watching.