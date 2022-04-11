STANDING OF FINANCIAL CRIMES QUESTIONED, LAWYERS REQUEST MATTER BE REFERED TO THE CONCOURT

Former Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator’s lawyers have raised preliminary issues in a case their client is charged with

money laundering involving K4.4million.

The lawyers want Lusaka Magistrate Sanford Ngobola , who is presiding over the matter before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, to refer the case to the Constitutional Court.

Makebi Zulu and Sakwiba Sikota want the constitutional court to determine whether the manner the Economic and Financial Crimes Court was established contravenes the Constitution.

Magistrate Ngobola adjourned the case to May 6 for the prosecution to respond to the application.

In January this year, Mr Malila signed a Statutory Instrument which effected the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court for purposes of handling appeals from its Subordinate Court sibling.

In Photo: Milingo Lungu (centre) with his lawyers Makebi Zulu(left) and Sakwiba Sikota (right) leaving the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika