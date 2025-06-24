STANDOFF OVER BURIAL OF FORMER 6TH ZAMBIA’S PRESIDENT UNLIKELY TO STRAIN RELATIONS BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND SOUTH AFRICA





By Michael Kaluba



International Relations Expert Edgar Silwimba says the ongoing standoff over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu is unlikely to strain relations between Zambia and South Africa.





Mr. Silwimba says the issue has very little to do with Zambia-South Africa relations and is more of a domestic matter, with decisions being made at the family level rather than by governments.





He explains that the recent visit by South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola to Zambia, is a strong indication of the good standing between the two countries, and a clear sign that the South African government is not behind the controversial decision to bury Mr. Lungu in that country.





Mr. Silwimba adds that South Africa’s willingness to engage the Zambian government at such a difficult time is a sign of respect and diplomatic maturity, especially considering the awkward position the situation has placed that country in.



PHOENIX NEWS