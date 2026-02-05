STARMER ADMITS A COSTLY MISTAKE AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING





Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly admitted something rare in politics.

He said he regrets appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.





Why



Because according to Starmer Mandelson repeatedly lied about his relationship with the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.





Let that sink in.



This is not gossip.

This is not social media noise.

This is a sitting Prime Minister saying he was misled by a powerful man trusted with one of the most sensitive diplomatic jobs in the world.





Mandelson was not just anyone.

He was a senior political figure.

A man sent to represent Britain in Washington.

A man expected to be clean transparent and trustworthy.



Yet Starmer says the truth was hidden from him.





Now ask yourself slowly



If this can happen in Britain

what happens in countries where leaders never admit mistakes





Starmer says he feels betrayed.

Parliament is angry.

Investigations are opening.

People are asking how deep the lies went and who else knew.





This story is bigger than Britain.



It is about power protecting itself.

It is about elites moving quietly while ordinary people are told nothing.

It is about how dangerous lies become when they sit close to power.





In Africa we know this story too well.



How many appointments were made without truth

How many leaders later said nothing when scandals exploded

How many times were citizens expected to forget and move on





This is why accountability matters.

This is why leadership is not just about speeches.

This is why honesty at the top decides the fate of millions below.





