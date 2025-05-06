STATE APPEALS AGAINST LUBINDA ACQUITTAL





The State has filed a notice of appeal in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court against the acquittal of Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda in a case he was accused of possessing properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.





On April 8, 2024, Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu acquitted Mr Lubinda, saying the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.





Magistrate Hamaundu ruled that the prosecution merely showed that Mr Lubinda owns the properties in question and failed to link them to proceeds of crime.





The prosecution team has now appealed to the High Court, arguing that the magistrate misdirected herself in law and fact when she acquitted the opposition leader.





The notice of appeal was filed in the Lusaka High Court on April 29, 2025.-

ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL