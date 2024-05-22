State drops criminal charges against KBF, co -accused Beauty Chama

LEADER of the Zambia Must Prosper party, Kelvin Fube Bwalya has been freed of money laundering charges and failing to report suspicious transactions by the State.

Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri has entered a nolle prosequi in favour of Bwalya and his co-accused Beauty Chama.

“I, Gilbert A Phiri, Director of Public Prosecutions for the Republic of Zambia pursuant to the powers vested in me by section 81(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code authorize the entry in record of proceedings that proceedings are discontinued against Beauty Chama and Kelvin Fube Bwalya,” read the notice terminating the proceedings.

Bwalya, a lawyer of house no. 44 sable road Kabulonga was jointly charged with proprietor of Kalandanya Music Promotions, Bwalya Kalandanya of house no. 325 mberere road Olympia extension, Beauty Chama a clerk of house no. 428 Jack Compound, Ibrahim Mitha a businessman of house no. 8178 Emmasdale and Hassan Mitha a businessman of house no. 8178 Emmasdale.

Chama was between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022 accused of possessing seven apartments at stand No. JES/ 118 in Jesmondine valued at K 6,125,000. suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the second Count it is alleged that Bwalya, Chama, the Mithas and Kalandanya between March 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022 whilst acting together engaged directly or indirectly in a transaction that involved proceeds of crime.

And in the third count was alleged that Bwalya between January 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022 negligently failed to submit a suspicious report to the Financial Intelligence Crimes centre.

The five who were being tried before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, pleaded not guilty to the charges before principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya.

When the matter came up for trial yesterday the State indicated that it was terminating the criminal proceedings against Bwalya and Chama by way of a nolle prosequi as instructed by the DPP.

Magistrate Munyinya proceed to set Bwalya and Chama at liberty by discharging them.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba May 22, 2024.