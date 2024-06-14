State House Aides; Clayson Hamasaka and Levi Ngoma, Must step aside- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

State House Aides; Clayson Hamasaka and Levi Ngoma, Must step aside

Lusaka- Friday 14th June 2024

Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel JJ Banda has sued the Attorney General and 3 others seeking protection of his rights and is seeking damages for causing his abduction.

In his Affidavit filed in the Lusaka High Court, he has narrated a harrowing experience on how he was abducted, tortured and later left for dead. He has attached medical records to support his claims.

Amongst his abductors, he has named State House Aides; Communications Specialist, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka and Special Assistant for Politics, Mr. Levy Ngoma.

The two have denied any involvement and have also taken counter measures by reporting Hon.JJ Banda to the Police for criminal defamation. Hamasaka has taken a further step, through his lawyers Mweemba and Company, by stating that he will sue Hon. Banda for civil defamation.

This matter of the abduction of a Member of Parliament is so serious especially that it has placed State House at the centre of this gruesome and heinous crime.

Our fears are fortified by recent malicious action by the State to concentrate on very old cases allegedly committed by Hon. JJ Banda instead of attending to the immediate crisis such the case of his abduction and his failing health.

It is clear that the posture from Government, starting with the Press Conference held by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu on the morning of Hon. Banda’s discovery, appears that there is an active and coordinated plot to cover up the crimes of abduction and all those involved by denigrating and undermining the claims and by keeping Hon. Banda in unjustified incarceration.

Now to get to the bottom of the claims from both sides, it is imperative that President Hakainde Hichilema suspends the officials named in this matter and an independent Inquiry into this whole saga is constituted to establish the Truth.

Further the UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda must suspend Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde until this matter is settled.

As demonstrated by his utterances on Hon. Banda, President Hichilema may hold political disdain and contempt for Hon. Banda as he even wanted to reopen cases that were closed in the courts of law, but in his capacity as President of the Republic of Zambia, he is obliged to protect rights of Zambians including that of Hon. Banda.

We call upon stakeholders such as the Law Association of Zambia, the Church and Civil Society groupings to raise their voices on critical issues threatening the peace and security of our country.

It is important therefore that to get to the bottom of this saga, an independent Inquiry is constituted.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT